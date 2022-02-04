Plywood unit destroyed in fire

40 firefighters battle for four hours to put out blaze

A plywood manufacturing company was destroyed in a major fire at Kalady on Friday morning.

The fire inflicted substantial damage to the tin sheet-roofed, single-storey company spread over nearly 10,000 sq.ft. and employing around 70 workers.

The fire was noticed around 11.45 a.m. when the company was functioning. The reason behind the fire breakout remains inconclusive. “It could have been started in the dryer unit or even burner, owing to oil leakage,” Fire and Rescue Services sources said.

It took over four hours for a 40-member team led by Perumbavoor fire station officer A.H. Hassainar and six units from four Fire and Rescue stations to bring the fire under control. There were two units each from Angamaly and Perumbavoor stations and one each from Aluva and Pattimattom stations.

“We initially noticed the fire in the dryer. We are yet to estimate the extent of damage, though it would run into several lakhs considering the huge stock of plywood and venyl,” said Base Paul, who runs the company.