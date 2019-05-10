Plywood door manufacturing unit gutted

A plywood panel door manufacturing unit at Sreemoolanagaram near Aluva, Figo Doors, was completely gutted after a major fire broke out around Wednesday midnight, inflicting losses running into lakhs.

Though the fire erupted around midnight, people noticed it almost an hour later by which time the fire had engulfed the entire building built on a 25-cent plot.

“We received a call alerting about the fire at 1.54 a.m. and by the time we reached there it had turned into a one big fireball. Our preliminary assessment is that an electric short circuit may have caused the fire. There was a boiler alongside a corner of the compound and it is not clear whether fire sparks from it had spread to the building,” said K.V. Ashokan, Station Officer, Aluva Fire and Rescue Station.

Two units each from Aluva, Angamaly and Perumbavoor fire stations fought the fire for hours before it was completely doused. “We doused the fire around Thursday noon though small fires kept erupting owing to the chemicals used in the construction of plywood doors. It was around 2.20 p.m. that the remaining units were withdrawn from the site,” Mr. Ashokan said.

Initially, firefighting was tough as plywood doors racked up together in bundles stopped the water being pumped from reaching the fire. Besides, they were covered by a metal sheet and firefighters had to remove it.

Another reminder

“The entire building remains gutted and will now have to be pulled down. It is another reminder that such vulnerable firms should put in place extensive firefighting systems rather than the bare minimum facilities just to be in compliance with the law. We keep on telling such firms that they should not be taking any chance and should pre-empt them by putting in place foolproof firefighting systems,” a senior fire service official said.