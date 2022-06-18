Plus One admission: More seats for Science stream in Ernakulam district

Over 10,000 seats available under government and aided merit category

Over 10,000 Plus One seats are available under the government and aided merit category in Ernakulam district in the new academic year.

The total intake for the much sought-after Science stream is about 18,000 seats. An analysis of the seat availability showed that the schools in the district would be able to accommodate all those who cleared the SSLC examination. As many as 31, 667 students are eligible for higher studies. The total number of seats across streams and various categories is 32,539 as per official estimates.

The seat availability for the Science stream, with computer science programme, under the government merit category is 4,851 while the corresponding figure in the aided-merit section is 5,752. Around 300 seats are available in science under the sports category. There are 2,135 seats under the management category while the intake under the community category is 1,460. Around 3, 800 seats are available for science combinations under the unaided category.

About 6,200 seats are available for the Commerce stream under the government and aided merit category. The intake under the management category is around 1,100 while the seats available under the unaided category is around 1,700.

The total intake across all categories in the Humanities stream is 4,150. Of this, 2,900 seats come under the government and aided merit category. There are 535 seats available under the management category while the corresponding figure under the unaided category is 200.

Besides the Plus One programmes, there is much demand for the courses available at the Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery. Around 430 seats are available under seven courses in the new academic year. Around 800 seats are available at the Government ITI, Kalamassery, under 20 programmes.