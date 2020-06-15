Plugging loopholes in online education

Ernakulam will soon have 140 new centres equipped with televisions to provide online classes for children not having access to a smartphone or television at their homes.

Over 13,000 schoolchildren were lacking such facilities as per estimates by the Samagra Siksha Kerala (SSK) when the online classes were rolled out on June 1 through the Victers channel. Even though the authorities had made arrangements to provide television/internet to these children, the block resource centres under the SSK had requested additional centres to ensure social distancing and safety protocols at the learning centres.

“The fifteen block resource centres in Ernakulam have received ₹1 lakh each to step up the online learning facilities. Television sets will be purchased as per the requirements made by each block resource centre,” said Usha Manatt, District Project Co-ordinator of SSK.

These television sets will be installed at Anganwadis and lower primary schools in various Assembly constituencies in Ernakulam. Schools with lesser number of students had requested for televisions even though they own laptops and projectors for better viewing of the online sessions.

“While some centres like Kothamangalam had asked for nearly 20 television sets, there are centres like Ernakulam that already have adequate facilities,” said Ms. Manatt.

Offline teaching

Meanwhile, the Education Department has initiated efforts to address the issue of poor internet connectivity and power shortages faced by children in tribal settlements by promoting offline teaching methods. The teachers visit these areas during the weekend and recap the online lessons by employing traditional teaching methods. The resource persons also use their smartphones or laptops to replay the recorded online classes.

Department officials have also deployed resource persons to support the children of inter-State workers, who are enrolled in various classes in government schools in the district. The online lessons will be translated into their language by the teachers involved in the offline mode of teaching, according to SSK officials.