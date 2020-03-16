Plea to shut down liquor shops in Kerala

KOCHI

All liquor outlets in the State must be closed down in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the KCBC Madyavirudha Samiti has demanded.

People are concerned at the outlets remaining open, despite curbs on public gatherings.

The possibility of the virus spreading among people from different areas and age groups who were waiting in the queue at these outlets is very high, they said.

