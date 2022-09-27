Kochi

Plea to regulate Bharat Jodo Yatra dismissed

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the public interest litigation seeking to regulate the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which, according to the petitioner, was obstructing the motor and pedestrian traffic along the state roads.

When the petition came up before the Bench, the Government Pleader submitted that the journey was passing peacefully through the roads in the State and that the police had been asked to give instructions to the organisers to conduct the yatra peacefully.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 7:39:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/plea-to-regulate-bharat-jodo-yatra-dismissed/article65942115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY