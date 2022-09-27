Plea to regulate Bharat Jodo Yatra dismissed

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the public interest litigation seeking to regulate the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which, according to the petitioner, was obstructing the motor and pedestrian traffic along the state roads.

When the petition came up before the Bench, the Government Pleader submitted that the journey was passing peacefully through the roads in the State and that the police had been asked to give instructions to the organisers to conduct the yatra peacefully.