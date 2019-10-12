Kochi

Plea to probe ivory case involving Mohanlal

A former forest official has approached the Kerala High Court with a petition seeking a court-monitored high-level investigation into the illegal issuance of ownership certificates for the ivory found in the custody of actor Mohanlal.

The petitioner, Joseph Mathew of Kalanjoor, Pathanamthitta, has also sought the seizure of ivory and 13 artefacts from the actor, registration of a case for possessing the artefacts and cancellation of the ownership certificates issued for the ivory.

The investigation into the case should be led by an official not below the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

No case on artefacts

Though the Forest Department booked a case for the possession of ivory, no case was filed regrading the artefacts, he submitted. The alleged offence was committed in 2011.

Other accused

P.N. Krishnakumar of Olloor, K. Radhakrishnan of Thripunithura, and Nalini Radhakrishnan of Chennai have also been arraigned as accused in the court.

