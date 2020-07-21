Plea to pay Devaswom staff

KOCHI

21 July 2020 00:00 IST

‘They have no other source of income’

Congress leader and former Minister K.Babu has urged the State government to take steps to pay immediately July’s salary to employees of the Cochin Devaswom Board.

In a statement, Mr. Babu said that it was very unfortunate that the employees, including priests, were not paid their salary on July 1.

Most of the Devaswom employees did not have any other sources of income, he said.

Advertising

Advertising