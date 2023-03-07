Plea to have a lenient policy while evaluating CBSE Class 12 Physics paper

March 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Council of CBSE Schools has urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to adopt a lenient policy while considering the issue of difficulty level of Class 12 Physics examination held on Monday.

Several students had complained that the paper was “lengthy, difficult, and tough”.

“The matter has been brought to the notice and knowledge of Dr. Sanyam Bharadwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, with a request to review the matter as it would have a positive impact on the prospective career options for students,” said Indira Rajan, secretary general of the council, in a communication.

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala pointed out that all the three sets of question papers of Physics Theory - 042 were relatively tough, and the difficulty level was beyond the expected standard of students. Pattern alterations were observed, while higher order questions were more than the permissible limits. Many indirect questions had consumed a lot of time, it said.

Suchitra Shyjinth, general secretary of the council, said that retaining students in Class 11 and 12 under the CBSE stream had remained a challenge in the State as parents observed that their children would not be able to get the expected marks to even qualify for higher education. Such tough question papers will add to their woes, and they may prefer State boards in the future, according to a release issued here.