Plea to govt on medical insurance scheme

KOCHI

28 December 2021 22:53 IST

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association, Ernakulam district unit, has urged the government to address the anxieties of government servants and teachers regarding Medisep, a comprehensive medical insurance scheme.

“Enough number of hospitals have not been empanelled for treatment. The present situation demands going around looking for hospitals for different illnesses. The OP reimbursement condition could lead to needless interventions,” the KPSTA district leadership meet said here on Tuesday.

