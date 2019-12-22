Plea to equip Government hospitals to treat transpersons

Government hospitals must be better equipped to deal with health issues specific to transpersons, according to speakers at a camp for transpeople in the city.

“Government hospitals in the State are not equipped to offer sex reassignment surgeries and hormone therapy to transpeople. Transpersons resort to seeking treatment at private hospitals at exorbitant rates,” said Dr. K.A. Jayashree, who works closely with transpersons at Government Medical College, Kannur. She was speaking on the concluding day of the six-day camp for transpeople, organised by the Kerala Youth Welfare Board.

“Rather than clinics for transpeople that are open once in a few weeks, we need a steady arrangement at government hospitals. Transpeople should be able to meet doctors regularly for hormone assessments before surgery and for procedures like laser therapy for facial hair,” she added.

According to transpersons at the event, private hospitals can charge ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh for the first phase of surgery. A transwoman’s surgery could take place in two stages, while a transman’s might require three, followed by hormone therapy.

Since government hospitals are not equipped to handle the surgeries, a scheme under the Social Justice Department provides financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh for surgery. But the amount is provided post-surgery on receipt of bills.

The scheme also provides ₹3,000 per month for a year after the surgery to ensure transpeople have access to nutritious food. As many as 38 transpeople had benefited from the scheme in the current financial year, said Syama S. Prabha, project officer, State Transgender Cell.

But the scheme does not standardise procedures or ensure quality.

“To avoid botched surgeries, government hospitals should step in to establish standard guidelines to ensure quality and control over health services offered to transpeople,” Dr. Jayashree said.

Besides surgery, transpeople are also subjected to abuse and violence and are vulnerable to various mental health issues. Trained counsellors who are aware of different gender identities are the need of the hour.