Plea to curb encroachments along Chilavannoor lake

Direction sought to verify documents

The Kerala High Court on Monday issued notices to the Kochi Corporation and others on a petition seeking to issue directions to stop illegal encroachment and the dumping of waste on government land on the banks of Chilavannoor lake.

Free flow of water

Verghese John, the petitioner, sought directions to the authorities to remove the waste dumped in the holdings with survey number 803 of Elamkulam village by dredging or any other viable mode to ensure the free flow of water and tidal exchange.

A comprehensive survey shall be conducted on the basis of the old survey records and Coastal Regulation Zone plans.

The documents of property owners on both sides of the government land should be verified, he submitted.

The petitioner also sought directions to immediately evict illegal encroachments and to demolish unauthorised structures constructed on the government land.

He sought directions to prosecute government officials who issued certificates for the illegal encroachment on the government land and allowed illegal constructions on the land.

Nov 25, 2019

