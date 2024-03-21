March 21, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to release all the captive elephants into the wild in accordance with the guidelines issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Central Zoo Authority of India.

The petitioner also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged illegal trading and transportation of captive elephants. According to him, the elephants had been added to schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, making their capture or taming illegal, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also sought a ban on their training, trading, parading, and possession of elephants.

