Plea seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail to come up today

Special Judge has issued ultimatum to produce all evidence

The prosecution plea to cancel the bail of actor Dileep in the actor rape case will come up before the Special Court on Thursday even as the petition of the survivor airing her apprehensions about the further investigation is under the consideration of the Kerala High Court.

The court proceedings are crucial to the prosecution as well as the accused as the Special Judge had issued an ultimatum for the prosecution to produce all the evidence to convince the court that the accused had violated the bail conditions on the day.

The prosecution is all set to seek time for completing further investigation in the case as the revised deadline fixed by the Kerala High Court to complete the investigation will end on May 30. It is up to the investigation officers, said T. A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, to decide on the time required for completing the further investigation.

Incidentally, the trial in the rape case has been stalled for six months since the prosecution sought time for further investigation following the media revelations of filmmaker Balachandrakumar.

It was on December 29 last year that the prosecution moved a petition before Honey M. Varghese, the Special Judge trying the case, to put off the trial following the revelations. Incidentally, the revelations came on the day on which Baiju Poulose, the investigation officer in the case, was to be examined as a prosecution witness.

The prosecution had approached the trial court stating that further investigation was to the held in the case as the disclosures indicated that a conspiracy was hatched to bodily harm the investigation officers in the rape case. He had also revealed that the visuals of the alleged rape were leaked out and were in the possession of a friend of the actor. By the time, the Special Court had examined 214 witnesses, including some prominent Malayalam actors.

A plea of the Special Judge seeking more time for completing the trial is also pending before the Supreme Court.