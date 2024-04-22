GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea moved in HC seeking action on complaints against Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s nomination

Duo allege in a complaint to the district electoral officer that Mr. Chandrasekhar omitted to mention a significant number of assets in his declaration. The refusal of the officer to pass an order on their complaints was a violation of their ‘right to know,’ they argue

April 22, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A writ petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court by Congress leader of Madhya Pradesh Avani Bansal and another person from Bengaluru seeking a directive to the district electoral officer to take action on their complaint alleging that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, had filed a false affidavit about his assets and income along with his nomination papers.

In the petition, the Congress leader and Ranjith Thomas of Bengaluru alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar had omitted to mention a significant number of assets in his declaration, including properties such as his house, luxury cars and private jets which he owned. Besides, he had failed to declare the real book value of the companies as mandated by the Election Commission of India. The book value of the four holding companies shown in the affidavit is ₹6.38 crore, while it is ₹1,610.53 crore according to the documents submitted by these companies with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Therefore, the declaration of assets by the BJP candidate was inaccurate.

The petitioners said that the refusal of the electoral officer to pass any order on their complaints was a violation of their ‘right to know’ whether the errors in the affidavit of Mr. Chandrasekhar had been accepted or dismissed.

