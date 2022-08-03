Plea in Kerala High Court to allow black flag protest

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Tuesday in the Kerala High Court seeking to declare that the arrest and detention of persons for waving black flags in protest are illegal and unconstitutional and to grant compensation to those arrested for waving black flags.

In his petition, Sam Joseph of Perumbavoor said it defied all logic that in a country where burning the effigy of a political leader or official did not constitute a criminal offence, and a simple protest by waving black flags led to arrest and incarceration. Waving black flags is probably the most innocuous way to express dissent in a democracy, but the police did not accept it as permissible behaviour.