April 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed on Wednesday in the Kerala High Court jointly by Hibi Eden, MP, and Residents Apex Council, Ernakulam, seeking a directive to the State government to allow buses from Vypeen to operate beyond High Court Junction. They said commuters, including daily wage earners from Vypeen islands, could easily access Ernakulam North, Kaloor, Palarivattom, and other parts of the city if buses were allowed to ply beyond High Court Junction.