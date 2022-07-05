Plea in HC seeking status of Sprinklr pact

A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a directive to the State government to state the legal status of the agreement between Sprinklr, a US-based company, and the State government for the collection of data of COVID patients and whether it had facilitated the sale of data for a price.

The petition was filed by Congress leader Jyothikumar Chamakkala. His petition against the action of the State in entrusting the collection and process of data with the company is still pending before the court.

The government had earlier submitted that data were being managed in the Amazon Web Cloud Server at the instance of C-DIT and no employee of Sprinklr had any access to any data. The only support the company was providing was for updating the application based on the functional requirements suggested by the State, if such an occasion arises.

The petitioner pointed out that a close associate of the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who parted ways with the officer, recently had come out with a statement that the data collected and transferred to the company had been sold for a heavy price.