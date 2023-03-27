ADVERTISEMENT

Plea in HC against move to sound siren to alert Muslims on ending fast

March 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Christian forum moves against directive by Changanassery municipal secretary to employees

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court challenging the Changanassery municipal secretary’s directive to its staff to sound a siren at 6.30 p.m. every day from March 23 to April 21 to alert the Muslim community about end of Ramzan fast.

The petition was filed by Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA). According to it, the municipal secretary issued the order on a request made by the Puthoor Pally Muslim Jamaath and deputed one of its contingent workers and a supervisor respectively to ring the siren and supervise it. The petitioner pointed out that fasting during Ramzan was purely an Islamic ritual and it was not a State or a national festival.

Cost of exchequer

The constitutional machinery could not be used for conducting a religious ceremony or ritual at the cost of the exchequer. In fact, the Constitution did not stipulate that the State government should bear the expenses for conducting the rituals or festival of a particular religion or for using the government machinery for the same. It would send a wrong message and encourage the other religious groups to make similar requests. The act of the municipality was against the Constitutional morality.

