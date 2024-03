March 12, 2024 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on March 11 directed the Superintendent, Women’s Jail, Viyyur, Thrissur, to constitute a medical board to examine a Kenyan woman who sought permission to terminate medically her two-month-old pregnancy. The woman has been in judicial custody since she was arrested from Nettoor, Ernakulam, for overstaying. Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered that a report of the medical board be filed by March 15.