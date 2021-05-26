Plea for priority vaccination in Chellanam

COVID situation worsening in the coastal village

Since COVID-19 cases in Chellanam are on the rise, residents of the area from Chellanam to Beach Road in Fort Kochi should be vaccinated on priority, the Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedhi has said.

Going by the district administration’s daily COVID bulletin, 89 new cases were recorded in Chellanam on Tuesday. After Thrikkakara, Chellanam recorded the highest number of cases in Ernakulam.

After a disastrous episode of sea incursion that lasted nearly three days from May 14, the COVID protocol has been abandoned, said V.T. Sebastian, who is part of the Janakeeya Vedhi, which has been protesting for long against the alleged laxity in taking steps against sea incursion.

Although a domiciliary care centre has been set up, such facilities are insufficient when sea incursion floods homes during the monsoon, Mr. Sebastian said.

When cyclone Tauktae hit, most people crowded into homes of friends and neighbours, worsening the COVID situation, he said, adding that sea incursion would only get worse in the coming weeks, which meant that vaccination should be ensured for all people at the earliest.