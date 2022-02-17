Plea for new bridge at Thripunithura: Kerala High Court seeks govt. response

The Kerala High Court has sought the views of the State government to a writ petition seeking a directive to grant administrative sanction for the proposal to construct a new bridge across the Thottappillykattapuzha at Thripunithura in place of the old, dilapidated iron bridge. According to the petitioners, Roy Thekkan and another Poonithura resident, a new bridge was proposed as the century-old iron bridge behind Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple had been closed for more than 30 months due to its poor condition. The petitioners had been using the old bridge for travelling to Thripunithura. Though steps were taken to construct a new bridge, it has not reached anywhere.

The petitioners said that the information from the Public Works Department, received under the Right to Information Act, disclosed that the initial estimate for the new bridge would come to ₹29 crore. It was learnt that work for the new bridge would be tendered only after administrative sanction was received. The government was yet to grant administrative sanction for the proposal. The inaction of the authorities was against the larger public interest, according to the petitioners.