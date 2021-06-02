Plea for flood mitigation in Chalakudy river

KOCHI

02 June 2021

Letter to MP moots formation of team to ensure real-time monitoring of river

The Chalakudy River Protection Council has urged the authorities to initiate flood mitigation measures in the river ahead of the monsoon.

Reminding that many regions along the river had faced the fury of the floodwaters in 2018 and 2019, the council representatives suggested measures to reduce the impact of the possible flooding owing to the heavy rain.

“The local bodies concerned need to collect the data on the houses that could be impacted in a flood situation. The details of households and regions affected by the floods should also be collected as part of this process,” it said.

In a letter sent to Benny Behanan, MP, S.P. Ravi, secretary of the council, recommended formation of a team to ensure real-time monitoring of the river at the block-panchayat level. The team could carry out round-the-clock inspection in the flood-affected areas. The authorities have to provide timely inputs on the intensity of th rain to make adequate preparations, he said.

Those involved in the process should also receive the data on the water level in the dams and the quantity of water released at regular intervals. The impact of the floods can be evaluated by including the house and survey numbers in the cadastral map at the village-level, it said.

The authorities have to ensure that water will not be released in to the Peringalkuthu dam in the wake of a flood situation. They have to make arrangements to have adequate flood cushion in the dams above Peringalkuthu to reduce the impact of flooding. Flood cushion or flood control zone is the temporary storage space for absorbing high flows for alleviating downstream flood damage.