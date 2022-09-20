Plea before Kerala High Court to regulate Bharat Jodo Yatra to allow free flow of traffic

Permit party workers to occupy only half portion of roads: PIL

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 20, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A public interest petition (PIL) was filed on Tuesday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State Police Chief to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by permitting party workers only to occupy half portion of the roads and leaving the other for the free movement of vehicles and the public.

The petition was filed by K. Vijayan, a High Court lawyer. According to the petitioner, the yatra entered Kerala on September 10. In fact, the rallyists were occupying the whole breadth of public roads. As a result, the movement of the public and vehicles was blocked for hours together. The march was preventing the free flow of vehicular traffic and the movement of pedestrians, he said.

If any of the roads in the State were blocked, the entire flow of traffic would be paralysed. The blocking of roads and completely stopping the movements of pedestrians and vehicles were serious violations of the rights of the public, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner pointed out that under the provisions of the Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Procession) Act, 2011, the district police authorities could impose reasonable restrictions to safeguard the right of unobstructed movement of the public along public ways and collect fees from organisers while allowing the use of public ways for such rallies.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The petitioner also sought a directive to take necessary steps to collect the entire expenses incurred in every district from the Congress party for the deployment of the police force for the yatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app