Plea against proposed amendment dismissed

April 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn, a petition against the amendments proposed to the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act.

The petition was filed by the Koliyakode Consumer Cooperative Society, alleging that the amendments gave a greater role for the government in the management of cooperative societies. Besides, the amendments were in direct conflict with the principles envisaged in the Act. The petitioner also sought a directive to the State government to consider its representation against the proposed amendments.