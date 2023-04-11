HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea against proposed amendment dismissed

April 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn, a petition against the amendments proposed to the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act.

The petition was filed by the Koliyakode Consumer Cooperative Society, alleging that the amendments gave a greater role for the government in the management of cooperative societies. Besides, the amendments were in direct conflict with the principles envisaged in the Act. The petitioner also sought a directive to the State government to consider its representation against the proposed amendments.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.