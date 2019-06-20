Kochi

Plea against masala bonds withdrawn

A Division Bench of the High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a public interest writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the issue of masala bonds to overseas investors by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The petition was filed by M.R. Ranjith Karthikeyan, a chartered accountant from Thiruvananthapuram.

