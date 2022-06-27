Plea against compensation to child: HC adjourns hearing

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court adjourned to July 12 the hearing on an appeal filed by the State government challenging a single judge’s order directing the government to pay a compensation of ₹1.50 lakh to an eight-year-old girl who was insulted in public by a Pink Police officer at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. The government in its appeal contended that there was absolutely nothing on record to show that the police officer had used abusive language or humiliated the petitioner intentionally.