Plastic waste not to be transported to Brahmapuram

March 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided not to transport plastic waste to Brahmapuram in the wake of the fallout of the major fire on March 2 and stringent directive by the Kerala High Court to resolve the crisis.

Efforts will be made to process biodegradable waste to the extent possible at source itself. The dilapidated windrow composting system at the dumping site will be repaired. Road access to the yard will be ensured. An empowered committee comprising the District Collector and the Kochi Corporation authorities will be formed to implement various remedial measures at Brahmapuram, according to an official communication.

Brahmapuram fire: authorities repeat assurances as garbage heaps continue to smoulder

The district administration said that efforts to stop the smouldering fire at the site were progressing. Around 60,000 litres of water is being pumped into the garbage heaps to contain the fire, it added.

Ministers M.B. Rajesh, P. Rajeeve, and Veena George and Chief Secretary Dr. V.P. Joy were among those who attended the meeting.

