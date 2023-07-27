Plastic waste collection is erratic, admits Mayor

July 27, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - KOCHI

Plastic waste collection from households remains erratic, admitted Mayor M. Anilkumar at the Kochi Corporation Council meeting held on Wednesday.

He was responding to Opposition leader Antony Kureethara during a discussion at the meeting. Plastic waste is getting piled up in many areas, including West Kochi. Containers will have to be installed in all divisions for dropping plastic waste. This will help reduce dumping of waste on roads. The movement of plastic waste needs to be made more efficient. Cameras need to be mounted across the city for trapping those dumping waste in public places, the Mayor said.

Mr. Anilkumar said the possibility of enlisting more agencies for collection of biomedical waste would be considered since the present arrangement with a single agency had been found inadequate.

Meanwhile, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout alleging corruption in the e-toilet programme. They alleged that the advance approval given to a smart toilet programme by the Mayor without the knowledge of the council amounted to corruption. The Opposition alleged that an agency was allowed to set up kiosk and other facilities in 20 locations in the city for 20 years without even inviting tender.

However, Mr. Anilkumar accused the Opposition of attempting to sabotage the project for setting up modern toilets on flimsy grounds. Already, a few public toilets were being operated in the city with the help of the Cochin Shipyard and other organisations. A Haryana-based firm has come forward to set up container toilets. The Corporation needs to allocate space alone, he said.

The objective is to set up most modern toilets in the city. The Mayor warned that the project might get abandoned if the Opposition persisted with putting up hurdles.

Manipur solidarity

The council passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur reeling under ethnic riots. All five members of the Bharatiya Janata Party opposed the resolution. The council also passed a resolution condoling the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

