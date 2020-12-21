Plastic recycling unit gutted in N. Paravur

A plastic recyling unit at Thattapilly in North Paravur was gutted in a major fire on Sunday afternoon.

Eight fire tenders from Aluva, Gandhinagar, Eloor, and Vypeen reached the spot to put out the fire. Residents from the densely populated area had to be evicted.

Fire personnel were camping at the spot even late into the evening, since sparks were noticed in the gutted materials. An excavator was engaged to scoop out the burnt plastic. The extent of damage can be assessed only on Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.