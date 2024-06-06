Planting of saplings, setting up of green islets mark World Environment Day programmes in Kochi

Planting of saplings and setting up of green islets marked World Environment Day programmes in Kochi on June 5 (Wednesday).

Around 1,000 saplings were planted in nearly an acre along Jesus Road under Division 74 of the Kochi Corporation in a joint initiative by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Corporation. A green islet is being set up with the support of Kochi Metro Rail Limited and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The project is part of efforts to reduce the impact of climate change by creating green islets and enhance biodiversity in the identified spots. Mini forests will be set up in these areas. Fifteen such islets have been set up in the district, according to a communication

Asha C. Abraham, Additional District Magistrate, inaugurated the programme at the district collectorate. She planted saplings and urged the collectorate staff to conserve the green cover and avoid littering.

Councillors of the Maradu municipality led by Chairman Antony Asanparambil planted saplings on the office premises. Raju Puthiyedathu, environmentalist, was felicitated on the occasion. The distribution of saplings was also held on the occasion. The Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) organised a beach clean-up drive and planted saplings.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran led the tree plantation drive on the campus. Around 1,000 saplings were being planted as part of a joint initiative with the State Bank of India. A.D. Sujil, Chairman, Eloor municipality, led the planting drive organised by the civic body.

Greening exercise

A greening exercise began in the city through planting of 1,000 saplings of fruit trees on a holding of Chathiath Church in Pachalam division of the Kochi Corporation.

The planting of saplings was carried out under the aegis of Haritha Keralam Mission. The Cochin University of Science and Technology and Kochi Metro Rail Limited have also partnered in the project.

Father Paulson Kottiyath, Division councillor V.V. Praveen, Development Standing Committee chairperson P.R. Renish, Sangeetha K. Prathap, and R.P. Nisa were among those who attended.

