Planting of saplings, Haritha Sabhas and awareness classes mark Environment Day celebrations in Kochi

Various programmes were organised to mark World Environment Day in Ernakulam on Monday. Planting of saplings, declaration of local bodies as ‘litter-free’, seminars and awareness sessions were held on the occasion.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who planted a sapling at Kalamassery, said the State’s first renewable park would be set up in the constituency. It would be powered by solar energy and would encourage the use of recyclable products, he said. Some of the attractions at the proposed park include solar-powered models and installations made using recyclable products.

A ‘Haritha Sabha’ was held at Valakom panchayat, which was declared ‘litter-free’. Waste dumps in various parts of the local body were cleaned up as part of the drive. District Collector N.S.K Umesh planted saplings at the District Collecorate at Kakkanad. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the environment day programme at General Hospital, Ernakulam. Aerobic compost booths and plastic recovery centres were set up on the hospital premises.

K. Babu, MLA, inaugurated the programme organised by District Medical Office and Mulanthuruthy block panchayat. K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, inaugurated the programme organised by Forest and Wildlife department and District Suchitwa Misison at Ayyampally. Kumbalanghi was declared ‘litter-free’ and panchayat president Leeja Thomas said 15 surveillance cameras would be set up at key spots to check illegal waste dumping. Ayampuzha panchayat was also declared ‘litter-free’. Saplings were planted at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Hundreds of saplings were planted across Kottuvally panchayat as part of ‘Bhoomikkoru Kuda’ initiative. Noted architect G. Sankar, who addressed a meeting organised by Kerala Media Academy and Ernakulam Press Club, said plastic ban was inevitable in order to save the earth. ‘Haritha Sabhas’ were also held at Maradu municipality and Mulavukad grama panchayat.

A plastic waste collection drive was jointly organised by Kochi Metro Rail Limited and PlanAtEarth, a non-governmental organisation. About 600 kg of waste materials were collected as part of the initiative involving students of various colleges. Saplings were planted at the main campus of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. A clean-up drive involving volunteers of National Service Scheme was held. A ‘Clean Campus, Heal Campus’ project was launched at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. The aim of the initiative is to keep campuses in Kochi city clean and litter-free. Students of Cochin University of Science and Technology distributed about 1,000 saplings at houses, schools, and government institutions near the main campus in Kalamassery.

