Plant producing bio-fertilizer from elephant dung set to be commissioned

A plant to produce bio-fertilizer from elephant dung and bio-gas from other animal dung is ready for commissioning at the Abhayaranyam elephant rescue and training centre at Kodanad near Perumbavoor.
The centre in Koovappadi block panchayat is the first such facility in the State.
Kodanad is an eco-tourism destination visited by thousands of tourists throughout the year. The location has an elephant training and rescue centre, which is the biggest attraction for tourists. However, the waste left behind by the animals had turned into a big problem, said M.P. Prakash, block panchayat member.
With the Periyar flowing near, the elephant training centre had seen its waste being washed into the river during the monsoon.
The plant to produce bio-fertilizer and bio-gas was established to treat waste in an environment-friendly way, said Mr. Prakash.
The establishment of the plant took help from the Gobardhan programme under the Suchitwa Mission (Clean Kerala).
The Abhayaranyam eco-tourism spot is located in 250 acres on the banks of the Periyar. There are six elephants and over 300 deer on the site. The waste being washed into the river includes food remains too.
The area is also a haunt for birds. It is a bio-diversity spot with thousands of trees, which need to be protected. The Koovappadi block panchayat has allotted ₹15 lakh for the project and the Suchitwa Mission ₹4 lakh, said Mr. Prakash.
