Plan to streamline freight movement in city on cards

Project supported by German government aims at minimising carbon footprint

A project to promote sustainable transportation of goods in the city, giving priority to health, safety, people-centred urban development, and low emissions and encouraging circular and regional economies, is on the cards.

The aim is to minimise carbon footprint of freight transport, which contributes around 40% of global carbon emissions by the transport sector.

The project, ‘EcoLogistics-Low Carbon Freight for Sustainble Cities’, is a partnership initiative of ICLEI South Asia in association with the Kochi Corporation. The project is supported by the Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMU), Germany, through its International Climate Initiative (IKI) programme and is being implemented in nine cities across Argentina, Colombia, and India.

The focus of the project will be on enhancing capacities, strategies, and policies, to promote low-carbon urban freight through local action. It will advance the development of effective regulatory, planning and logistical instruments at different levels of the government, to bring about low-carbon freight transport in Kochi. This was mentioned as an initiative in the Kochi Corporation budget for 2021-22.

A stakeholder discussion to develop a low-carbon action plan for Kochi, chaired by Mayor M. Anilkumar, was held here on Wednesday. A slew of projects to lessen carbon footprint are under way in the city, from Water Metro and e-autos to CSML readying smart roads with wide space for pedestrians and cycle lanes. The movement of cargo too will be similarly restructured by rolling out electric cargo autorickshaws. A cooperative society will be formed for the purpose, the Mayor said.

On problems facing local residents due to godowns that are proliferating on narrow byroads in the city, especially on the NH Bypass, Mr. Anilkumar said a master plan ought to be readied to address such issues.

Personnel of the Motor Vehicles Department and representatives of merchant bodies aired their views at the discussion.

Relocating godowns

Former Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner B.J. Antony said there was no clear data available on freight movement in the city. It was suggested that all goods operators feed data in an app, so that freight movement could be streamlined. For instance, a lorry could ferry goods that are now transported in 10 cargo autos, lessening congestion on roads. Markets will have to earmark space for parking lorries as well, with the help of urban designers. Similarly, their operation in the city could be regulated to early morning and night hours. Godowns on narrow roads could be relocated to dedicated spaces in the suburbs, he said.

Relocating godowns away from the city will decongest roads. Dedicating lanes on select roads for lorries during specific timings too is being considered, official sources said.