Plan to make Vypeen a clean constituency to have more participation from people

April 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The action plan to turn Vypeen into a clean constituency will be implemented in a time-bound manner with more people participating in various activities. A meeting to discuss the issues related to proper waste management in the area was chaired by K.N. Unnkirishnan, MLA, said a communication from the Public Relations Department here.

The communication said the action plan drawn up for the constituency was in keeping with the directions from the High Court and the government of Kerala. The implementation of the action plan at the ground level will be done in tandem with the government timeline and with more participation from the people.

Ward-level and neighbourhood-level meetings will be organised. Trained volunteers will be invited to instruct the local-level groups. Squads will be formed to visit homes and spread awareness about the totally clean Vypeen programme. Families that have not cooperated with the door collection of waste will be instructed to participate.

The meeting was of the opinion that the problem of waste disposal in panchayats was not as severe as in urban areas. However, there have been problems in panchayats, especially those that are tourism destinations. A pre-monsoon clean-up campaign will take the help of various voluntary organisations, residents’ associations and clubs.

Action will also be taken against those who dump waste into water sources and canals. Meetings of responsible groups will be organised to clean up institutions, including educational institutions. Representatives of Elamkunnappuzha panchayat and representatives of Vypeen and Edappally block panchayats, as well as Kadamakudy, Mulavukad, Njarakkal, Edavanakad and Pallippuram grama panchayats also participated in the meeting.

