Plan ready to tackle possible surge in COVID-19 cases

Kochi

17 June 2020 22:49 IST

Facilities for up to 22,500 patients identified

The district administration has prepared a plan to meet the healthcare infrastructure requirement in case there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The plan was prepared based on a maximum number of possible 22,500 patients seeking COVID-19 treatment facilities.

When 75% of the beds in a centre gets filled, it will be considered as a trigger point, and a new facility will be set up. Facilities identified by the administration in association with various departments, institutions, and local self-governments have been listed for the purpose.

The district had already crossed the first trigger point of 50 patients when a COVID-19 treatment facility was set up at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH). The next facility will be set up when there are 225 active patients.

If the number of patients reaches 750, block-level first-line treatment facilities would be activated.

Unoccupied ICU beds of private hospitals would be used for symptomatic patients along with increased facilities at MCH, and PVS to treat patients, if the need arises.