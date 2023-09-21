HamberMenu
Plan fund utilisation yet to pick up in local bodies in Ernakulam

September 21, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The local bodies in Ernakulam are lagging behind in the utilisation of Plan funds for development projects in the current fiscal, according to official estimates.

A State-wide review of the fund utilisation in civic bodies showed that the district was placed 11th in terms of utilisation of development funds and implementation of Plan fund projects. Of the ₹651.7 crore sanctioned by the government for three-tier panchayats, municipalities, and the Kochi Corporation in the current fiscal, around 83% of the funds are yet to be utilised.

Among the grama panchayats, Mudakuzha had utilised the maximum Plan fund (26.2%) while Aarakuzha was lagging at a poor 7.06% of fund utilisation over the last six months. Vadavucode was placed top among the block panchayats, with a fund utilisation of about 30.1%. Parakadavu was trailing at 11%. Among the municipalities, Maradu had utilised the maximum funds (23.6%) while North Paravur was lagging at 5.14%. Kochi Corporation has spent around 17.9% of the fund. The Ernakulam District Panchayat had utilised around 17.6% of the development fund.

Ullas Thomas, president of the Ernakulam District Panchayat, said that the project proposals were finalised and submitted before the government by July end. “The process of finalising the tenders and identifying the beneficiaries has started and we hope to speed up the utilisation of funds for the development projects soon,” he said.

Mr. Thomas stated that the Ernakulam District Panchayat had recorded a Plan fund utilisation of about 80% by the end of previous fiscal. “The percentage of fund utilisation has a regular pattern and it peaks around November-December period,” he said.

