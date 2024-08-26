Plan farming activities to promote people’s health, says Prasad

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that farming activities and crop production in a given area should be planned keeping in mind people’s health.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a programme to launch development activities around the Nellikkuzhy panchayat’s Iramalloor paddy collective on Monday. The works include development of infrastructure and conservation of waterbodies and canals.

He said that with people depending more and more on food cooked outside, there was a visible fall in health standards as evident from the rising number of hospitals and the increasing number of the sick. He also said that most children now suffered from either under or over body weight. Doctors say the situation is the result of children not getting the required balanced diet for growth.

It has also been reported that a large number of women suffered from bone-related disorders, which should be remedied with proper diet instead of through medicines, the Minister added. It is for this purpose that the crops in a particular area should be planned to address the health requirements of the local population. A balance can be struck in consultation with the health sector, and each locality should have a food plate of its own.

The Iramalloor paddy collective project is being implemented with the support of NABARD’s Infrastructure Development Fund. A total of ₹2.55 crore would be used for the project, said a press release.