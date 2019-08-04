Plaints against apartment builders on the rise: panel

The State Women’s Commission which held a mega adalat here on Saturday said there was an increase in the number of complaints against builders of apartments, most of them pertaining to violation of promises.

A woman living in a flat in Vaduthala petitioned the commission saying that the flat had no physical infrastructure for a peaceful living. She also alleged that the election to the apartment association and its functioning were all in a partisan manner. While several amenities promised remained undelivered, a huge bill was being charged for monthly maintenance, the petitioner alleged.

The commission said it was important to verify all records before making full payment to the builder. It also pointed to the need for a healthy relation between builders and flat owners.

A couple married for 25 years but would not talk to each other for several years spoke about their incompatibility to the commission. The wife would keep notes for the husband and list essential items to be purchased. Neither would think of the plight of their only son, an engineering trainee at a private company, the commission observed and sent them for counselling.

Kadamakkudy village panchayat president gave a complaint alleging circulation of fake news against her on social media during the Lok Sabha polls. The rumour was that a vigilance case had been slapped against her. This was to tarnish her image and destroy her confidence at the time of the elections, the commission observed and sought a report from the Thrikkakara police.

While considering a case in which the complaint was that a bedridden man had raped his caregiver woman, the commission said it would be better to have male nurses to care for men suffering from physical disabilities.

In all, 93 cases were considered at the adalat and 16 were settled. Reports were sought on six complaints. As many as 71 complaints will be considered in the next adalat.

Commission members Shiji Sivaji and M.S. Thara and director V.U. Kuriakose led the adalat.