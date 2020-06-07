Pizhala-Moolampilly overbridge to be ready soon

KOCHI

07 June 2020 23:53 IST

Only two-wheelers can use the bridge once it is opened as approach roads are yet to be developed

The impending commissioning of the 607-metre-long Pizhala-Moolampilly overbridge later this month is expected to hasten the development of the Moolampilly-Chatanad road corridor, which will lessen the distance by road between North Paravur and Ernakulam from 32 km to 13 km.

The overbridge is part of the first phase of development work undertaken by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) to realise the road that will also usher in better connectivity among Goshree islands. But there are issues galore as parts of the road pass through ecologically-fragile areas, including pokkali paddy fields.

“The entry to the bridge is being readied now. Even after the bridge is readied in around a fortnight, only two-wheelers might be able to use it, unless approach roads are developed. The bridge has to be linked with a panchayat road since a 50-metre approach stretch on the original alignment will have to be built over pokkali fields. This will in turn cause a curve on the corridor,” said Francis Dianish, vice chairman of Pizhala Karamuttikal Samara Samiti, which is spearheading the agitation for speedy realisation of the corridor. Once realised, the road will lessen congestion on the narrow and accident-prone NH 66 stretch from Kodungallur to Edappally.

A key element of the second phase of the road project will be the construction of the Chatanad-Valiyakadamakudy overbridge. Though the project had been given administrative sanction, it was not realised due to land acquisition issues, sources said. In the third phase, the Pizhala-Valiyakadamakudy connectivity will have to be established. The stretch will also pass through pokkali fields, and an environment impact assessment is awaited. A sum of ₹40 crore was earmarked for the project in the 2017-18 Budget.