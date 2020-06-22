Pizhala bridge opened

The much-awaited Moolampilly-Pizhala overbridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday through the augmented-reality system in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen was the chief guest at the function which was shared at the Collectorate conference hall through videoconferencing. It was aired live on the Facebook page of the District Collector as well. Presidents of panchayats on Goshree islands which would benefit from the bridge were among those present.

The 9.6-metre wide bridge was built at a cost of ₹80 crore. Another ₹14 crore was spent for Pizhala connectivity bridge.

The two structures will provide connectivity from Moolampilly, Pizhala and Kadamakudy isles to the Container Road.

The construction of Pizhala-Valiyakadamakudy and Valiyakadamakudy-Chathanad bridges and two box culverts are awaited. Preparatory works were under way for this, the Chief Minister said. He attributed delay in land acquisition and the 2018 floods for the delay in commissioning the new bridge.

Road corridor

The commissioning of the 607-metre bridge would hasten development of the proposed Moolampilly-Chathanad road corridor. The corridor has been envisaged to lessen the road distance between North Paravur and Ernakulam from 32 km to 13 km.

The overbridge is part of the first phase of development work undertaken by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) to realise the road corridor that will also usher in better connectivity among Goshree islands. Environmental clearance is awaited for parts of the road and bridges that would have to be built since it passes through ecologically fragile areas, including pokkali paddy fields. Floods in the area were attributed to reclamation of large tracts of pokkali fields.

The newly commissioned bridge may remain out of bounds for light vehicles and above unless approach roads are developed.