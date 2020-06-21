‘Pizhala bridge approach road should facilitate free movement of islanders’

The Janakiya Samithi Moolampilly Pizhala Bridge and Roads, a combine of people in the islands near Kochi, has demanded that the approach road for the Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge be completed in such a way that it facilitated the free movement of people in the neighbouring islands.
The Samithi has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the State authorities, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
K.S. Edwin, convenor of the Samithi, alleged that the alignment of the approach road was being altered for the benefit of some vested interests. However, the completion of the bridge should be in accordance with the alignment fixed by the Kerala State Housing Board. The alignment had also been approved by the Goshree Islands Development Authority, he said.
The memorandum pointed out that around seven acres of pokkali rice fields along the bridge were reclaimed using dredgers during the construction of the structure. The reclamation is against the existing rules and it is important that the areas are restored to their old condition. Several areas in the neighbourhood were flooded owing to the reclamation of the pokkali fields, said the memorandum.
