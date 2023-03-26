ADVERTISEMENT

Piravom municipality, Mulanthuruthy block panchayat win Ardra Keralam Awards

March 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Piravom municipality and the Mulanthuruthy block panchayat have won the State-level Ardra Keralam Awards 2021-22 by coming first in the municipal and block panchayat categories respectively in terms of their performance in the health field. The awards, which carry ₹10 lakh each, were announced on Sunday by Health Minister Veena George.

The priority list of the local bodies is prepared for the awards with the help of Information Kerala Mission. The selection was made taking into account the amount spent by them in the health sector, their performance in palliative care, achievement in immunisation programmes, implementation of innovative ideas and health-related activities. Maneed, Paigottur, and Kumbalam panchayats have won the the district-level awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US