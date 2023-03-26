Piravom municipality, Mulanthuruthy block panchayat win Ardra Keralam Awards

March 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Piravom municipality and the Mulanthuruthy block panchayat have won the State-level Ardra Keralam Awards 2021-22 by coming first in the municipal and block panchayat categories respectively in terms of their performance in the health field. The awards, which carry ₹10 lakh each, were announced on Sunday by Health Minister Veena George.

The priority list of the local bodies is prepared for the awards with the help of Information Kerala Mission. The selection was made taking into account the amount spent by them in the health sector, their performance in palliative care, achievement in immunisation programmes, implementation of innovative ideas and health-related activities. Maneed, Paigottur, and Kumbalam panchayats have won the the district-level awards.