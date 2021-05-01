Piravom has highest number of postal ballots in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam district election wing has received 45,878 postal ballots of the 47,892 issued as on Saturday.

Of the 1,611 electronic postal ballots, the authorities received 542 votes. Piravom constituency had the highest number of postal ballots (5,252) followed by Kothamangalam (4,591). The number of postal ballots of absentee voters in Piravom was 3,763.

Kochi constituency had the minimum number of postal ballots (2,168) followed by Ernakulam (2,265). Piravom also had the highest number of electronic postal ballots (207) followed by North Paravur (161), according to an official release.