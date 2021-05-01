Kochi

Piravom has highest number of postal ballots in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam district election wing has received 45,878 postal ballots of the 47,892 issued as on Saturday.

Of the 1,611 electronic postal ballots, the authorities received 542 votes. Piravom constituency had the highest number of postal ballots (5,252) followed by Kothamangalam (4,591). The number of postal ballots of absentee voters in Piravom was 3,763.

Kochi constituency had the minimum number of postal ballots (2,168) followed by Ernakulam (2,265). Piravom also had the highest number of electronic postal ballots (207) followed by North Paravur (161), according to an official release.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 6:45:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/piravom-has-highest-number-of-postal-ballots-in-ernakulam/article34458346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY