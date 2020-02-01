Pipelines at Vyttila to be restored by Friday night

Officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said pipelines that burst at Vyttila would be restored by Friday night.

Work was in progress on a joint replacement of the pumping main from Nettoor to Thammanam that was damaged on Wednesday. The KWA had been planning to complete the work by Friday morning. The authorities hope to charge the lines immediately after all the three pipelines are repaired.

Cable laying

The pipelines burst as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was laying an optical fibre cable for the Indian Navy in a push-through process on the northern side of Vyttila Junction. It affected water supply to the southern parts of the city including Vyttila, Pettah, Poonithura, Chambakkara, Elamkulam, Chilavannoor, Kadavanthra, and Panampilly Nagar.

The pipelines burst in the region where three main pumping lines and four distribution lines are located.