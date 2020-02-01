Pipelines at Vyttila to be restored by Friday night

Officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said pipelines that burst at Vyttila would be restored by Friday night.
Work was in progress on a joint replacement of the pumping main from Nettoor to Thammanam that was damaged on Wednesday. The KWA had been planning to complete the work by Friday morning. The authorities hope to charge the lines immediately after all the three pipelines are repaired.
Cable laying
The pipelines burst as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was laying an optical fibre cable for the Indian Navy in a push-through process on the northern side of Vyttila Junction. It affected water supply to the southern parts of the city including Vyttila, Pettah, Poonithura, Chambakkara, Elamkulam, Chilavannoor, Kadavanthra, and Panampilly Nagar.
The pipelines burst in the region where three main pumping lines and four distribution lines are located.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.