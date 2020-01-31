Pipe bursts at Vyttila affect water supply to city

Drinking water supply to large numbers of people in the city was affected as pipe bursts in Vyttila affected one main pumping line and two large distribution lines. Water supply to Vyttila, Petta, Poonithura, Chambakkara, Elamkulam, Chilavannoor, Kadavanthara and Panampilliy Nagar has been hit since Wednesday.

Drilling work related to the laying of optical cable for BSNL in a push-through process, across the road underneath the ongoing flyover construction work, hit pipelines on service roads on both sides of the NH Bypass on the northern side of Vyttila Junction.

A 500-mm pumping main line from Nettoor to Thammanam that brought in extra water from the Maradu treatment plant into the city and another distribution main pipeline of 500 mm to Petta were hit by the push-through work taken up to lay the BSNL cable line for the Indian Navy from the Southern Naval Command to the airport.

The pipe burst in the region where three main pumping lines and four distribution lines are located.

After reviewing restoration work, District Collector S. Suhas said water supply would be back by Friday morning.