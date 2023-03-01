Pipe burst: water supply restored in 20 divisions in Kochi, but concern over old pipelines remains

March 01, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated March 02, 2023 12:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Water supply in nearly 20 divisions of the Kochi Corporation was restored by Wednesday afternoon after the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) replaced the 700-mm branch pipeline that had burst near Pallipady Junction on the Palarivattom-Vyttila stretch on Tuesday.

A concerted effort by the KWA contractor, personnel from other departments, and elected representatives helped in replacing the promo pipe by around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. High pressure pumping coupled with aged pipelines had led to the pipe burst, causing a stretch of the Palarivattom-Vytilla PWD Road near Pallippady Junction to cave in, besides inundating scores of shops in the area on Tuesday around 10 a.m.

“The replacement pipe was brought from the Koothapadi yard of the KWA at Thammanam. Though the situation was resolved, concerns remain as there are only two more replacement promo pipes available at the yard. Despite repeated pleas, the authorities are yet to start replacing the promo pipeline, which is more than 40 years old, from Samskara Junction at Palarivattom to Ananthapuram temple at Thammanam,” said George Nanatt, councillor representing Karanakodam (Ward no 44) in the Kochi Corporation.

The work on repairing the damaged road stretch is expected to take a few more days, according to the KWA authorities. Inter-locking tiles will be used on the damaged stretch of around 100 square metres as a temporary measure to avoid traffic snarls. The Public Works department has requested the KWA to lay inter-locking tiles.

KWA officials admitted that the old promo pipes remained a matter of concern as efforts to replace them with ductile iron pipes had not yet borne fruit. Water is being supplied through promo pipelines on various stretches under the KWA at Palarivattom, Vyttila, and Pallimukku.