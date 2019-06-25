Pipe burst throws traffic out of gear

A water supply pipeline near Perandoor on Elamakkara Road burst on Monday, throwing traffic out of gear during the evening rush hour. The civic authorities cordoned off the stretch as water gushed on to the road.

Excavation by workers from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) revealed that it was a 110-asbestos cement (AC) pipe that had broken.

The Executive Engineer of the KWA Public Health division told The Hindu that the pipe had burst at an interconnection, but it would be repaired soon. Only a limited number of houses near the area would be affected as it was a supply line to a small area near Perandoor. Repairs are expected to be completed during the night and water supply would be restored immediately, he added. Water pumped at high pressure had caused the tear.

The broken pipe once again points to the network of old water supply pipelines criss-crossing the city that require replacement. According to the KWA official, the pipes could be nearly 30 years old.